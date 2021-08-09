Disclaimer, I am Igbo but this observation is not about any tribal jab, it is just my observation and was not intended to put either great African tribe at a bad light nor preferential light it just goes to show how our society are structured.

I found out that Yorubas prioritise personal development to team development while Igbos prioritise teamwork to personal development, this I have been able to deduce is practically as a result of both tribes basic principles, while the Igbos are Republicans, the Yorubas on the other hand are a traditional Monarchy, this means that the personal development of the Obas as a capable leader of the Yorubas has psychological and sociological impact on the entire environment, most people are inspired maybe subconsciously from Childhood to look up to the Oba, to the queen and more and so personal development thrive but the Igbos on the other hand being Republicans most inspiration springs up from working as a collective body of varying importance this claim is further supported by the following events, Igbos thrives in sports like football, Basketball, while Yorubas thrives in sports like Kickboxing, wrestling etc, it does not however mean that there are no Yorubas or Igbos thriving on team sports or Personal sports. Politics: The Yorubas thrive on personal development while the Igbos thrives on teamwork this have its downsides and upside becuase when in politics there are times when individual personality counts when at other times teamwork could be prioritised, that’s why Yorubas produce politicians like Tinubu, Awolowo, Akintola while Igbos produce a network of weaker politicians with strength as a single voting block that’s why the Igbos produced NCNC, APGA etc. Movie and Music: It is an open secret that Igbos edge out a little in the area of movies while Yorubas edge out just another little in the area of music, you can bear Me witness that movie is about teamwork while music is more about personal development. The business approach: The Igbos thrives in business as a network however Yorubas thrives in business on personal development, that’s why it is possible to find more Yorubas on the richest men scale but the Igbos having more per capita rich people scale, this however could impact the future of riches though I don’t know in whose favour it will all swing, because as we talk the Igbos are learning personal development while the Yorubas are upping their teamwork capacity.

The Future of Nigeria will only get interesting shall we get things right a Nigeria where the two great tribes and other tribes can inspire themselves to evolve better.