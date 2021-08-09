Monday, August 9, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Uche Secondus: I Will Not Resign As PDP Chairman

    By Naija247news
    0
    0

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign from his position.

    He made this comment on Monday shortly after some members of the party held a protest calling for his removal at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

    Below is a statement from his media aide, Ike Abonyi, made available to Newsmen

    “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.”

    “Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.”

    “He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”, the statement read.

    Previous articleSit-At-Home In Imo: Suspected IPOB Members Set Vehicles Ablaze
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com