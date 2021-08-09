This is avideo of the breaking news at Mbaise early this morning.

A fully loaded bus from Umuahia ambushed by IPOB criminals at Mbaise, at least 2 people burnt to death in the vehicle

If you’re in a Biafra whatsap group, you would have seen the threats they issued, well it looks like they meant it. So when you see people sitting at home it does not mean legitimacy it means intimidation.

At this point every sensible Igbo man should report any IPOB he knows to the government for persecution.