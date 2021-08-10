Amotekun Recruits 90 Women In Osun State

Brig Gen Isah Aderibigbe, Chairman, Governing Board of Osun State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, has revealed that over 90 women have been recruited into the network in the state.

He said the women, selected from the 30 local government areas of the state and one area office . formed part of the 360 newly recruited personnel.

Aderibigbe, who disclosed this during a news conference on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital, said camping for the enlisted candidates will commence on August 15.

He stated that the recruitment would be in three phases.

According to the chairman of the agency, he said the outfit printed about 2,000 forms, out of which 1,647 people reported for the interview and they were screened. We engaged 360 of them.

“Our camping will start on August 15 at Wole Soyinka High School, Ejigbo. The candidates are expected to report to the camp on that day between 8am and 6pm,” he said.

“Any candidate that fails to turn up during the period will forfeit his chance. Our passing out will be held on September 4 after three weeks in camp. The candidates should come to camp with a medical fitness report from a government hospital and other items such as white vests, blue shorts, cutleries etc.

“We picked at least three women in each of the 30 local governments and one area office. If some of those shortlisted fail to report to camp between 8am and 6pm, we have a reserve list that we can call upon within 24 hours.”