APC Suspends Sulaiman Adamu Who Wished Buhari Death From COVID-19

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a chapter chairman for openly criticising Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the APC in Yola South, Suleiman Adamu, was on Tuesday suspended after a viral audio, in which he allegedly criticised President Buhari and pledged allegiance to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, surfaced.

A press release issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, states that the APC was disturbed by the audio.

In the audio, Adamu allegedly wished that Buhari was killed by coronavirus.

Adamu allegedly spoke at a reconciliation meeting chaired by former Adamawa state governor, Jibrilla Bindow.

The release, sighted by SaharaReporters, reads in part, “As a party, we came across an audio clip that is widely circulating in the social media which emanates from the Stakeholders meeting of our party in Yola South Local Government Area.

“In light of the above, we had an emergency SWC meeting today (10/08/2021) where the audio clip was replayed, digested and deliberated upon.

“At the end it was observed that some of the words/remarks in the audio clip were most unfortunate and require further investigation.

“Consequently, a 7-man disciplinary committee has been set up by the SWC to investigate the issues in the audio clip and make appropriate recommendations for action.

“In order to ensure unhindered investigation and fair hearing, the SWC has resolved that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Yola South Local Government (Alh. Suleiman Adamu) who is a member of the State Executive Committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the 7-man disciplinary committee.

“Meanwhile, the APC Local Government Vice Chairman (Alh. Adamu Majekano) is mandated to take over as Acting Chairman, Yola South.

“Finally, we urge our Stakeholders at all levels not to allow unpleasant comments/remarks during party meetings of any nature.”