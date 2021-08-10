Tuesday, August 10, 2021
More
    Monetary PolicyBanking institutions

    CBN Releases Guidelines for Regulation, Supervision of Credit Guarantee Companies

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released guidelines for registration and supervision of Credit Guarantee Companies (CGCs) in Nigeria.

    The guidelines are contained in a circular by Ibrahim Tukur, CBN’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, addressed to Commercial Banks, Other Financial Institutions and Stakeholders in the Financial Services Industry.

    Tukur said that the guidelines were in furtherance of effort to improve lending for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

    He said that the guidelines seek to ultimately reduce credit risk, stimulate lower interest rates on loans and complement other initiatives of regulatory authorities aimed at stimulating lending to MSMEs.

    An exposure draft of the guidelines is hereby issued for comments and observations. The document may be obtained from the CBN’s website, www.cbn.gov.ng,’’ the director said.

    He urged stakeholders to send their comments and observations on the guidelines within three weeks.(NAN)

    Previous articleUnited States Names Five African Jihadis as Specially Designated Global Terrorists
    Next articleNNS Beecroft Rescues 12 Crew of Capsized Vessel at Lagos Harbour
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com