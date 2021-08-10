Customs’ Vehicle Loses Control In Katsina, Kills 5 People, Injures Others

A Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) patrol vehicle on Monday lost control and killed five persons in Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Dalha Wada-Chedi, the acting Controller of NCS in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

According to him, the incident occurred when some operatives of the Border Drill went to Jibia to get food “but unfortunately lost control and crushed some people to death.

“It is really unfortunate. We had to use our cordial relationship with the communities, the police, military and other sister security organisations to bring the situation under control.

“From the report we received so far, five people died and others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Those of our men involved are currently with the police and investigation is already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident,” he said. (NAN)