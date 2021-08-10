Igbos should accept they were defeated in 1967 and move on

A former envoy to Malaysia and elder statesman, Amb. Yerima Abdullahi, who is also a close associate of the president, said granting the igbos a referendum was better than eroding the peace and progress of the country, adding that fighting a second phase of civil war is unthinkable.

He made this disclosure in an interview with our correspondent in Gombe, stressing that leaders should embrace alternative means of resolving the debacle.

According to him, “It is not surprising if wars are fought but when wars are fought, eventually someone will lose. However, you become more civilized based on the experiences of the war, so the need to come together and eventually sort out yourselves. Accept that you were defeated in the war, but you will not fold your arms by accepting the defeat.

but if there are people who still feels strongly that they want their own country by whatever name they call it. Whether they call it Biafra, the most sensible thing to do is to give them an opportunity to vote. They should hold a plebiscite, if they want for goodness sake let them go.”

“If igbos wants to get out of Nigeria, well for goodness sake carve it out but they know the implications of being out of Nigeria. The leaders that are leading them should know the implications. They should know that the Igbo man who is very prosperous in Gaboro in the Eastern part of Borno state, in Ilela, Kawoje in Kebbi state.

“There are Igbos all over the country and they are not among the poor ones. So for goodness sake give them the opportunity. Let them go atleast we will experience some peace, what we don’t like is dwindling or eroding the peaceful environment.

I don’t know how you will split a country on a platter of gold. However, it is better to allow them go than to say we fight another civil war,” he added.