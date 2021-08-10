Indonesia Apologises Over Viral Video Of Assault On Nigerian Diplomat

Indonesia Ambassador to Nigeria who assaulted a Nigerian diplomatic officer in Indonesia apologies.

The act was strongly condemned by the Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs ‘Geoffrey Onyeama’ saying that “it is unfortunate”

It was confirmed in a statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria was summoned.

The diplomatic officer who couldn’t be identified in the viral video, was harassed and arrested by the Indonesia immigration official on Saturday, at his official quarters Jakarta, Indonesia

In the video three men were sighted in a vehicle assaulting the official notwithstanding his screams of pain and agony.

His hands were held and his was body pinned him down in the backseat by these three immigration officals

The Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs ‘Geoffrey Onyeama’ stated that occurrence was against the International Law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

He further stated;

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia.”

“Concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on 7 August 2021.”

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologized unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

“The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.”

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned.”

Source: Punch