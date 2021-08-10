NIPC Refutes Arrest of CEO Yewande Sadiku by EFFC

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has refuted reports that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Yewande Sadiku, was arrested or grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.

The NIPC management stated this in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to media reports about her alleged interrogation by the EFCC on Monday.

Several media platforms on Monday night had reported that Ms Sadiku was in the anti-graft agency’s net over wide-ranging corruption allegations for over nine hours.

But in today’s correspondence, NIPC clarified that petitions against her had been previously investigated by other anti-corruption agencies and she was found not to have any case to answer.

It was revealed that she voluntarily honoured the EFCC invitation and was not arrested or detained as reported in some quarters.

The agency described Ms Sadiku, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of NIPC, as “a diligent public servant who is proud of her service to Nigeria.”

“She is deeply committed to governance and accountability and therefore challenges anyone with evidence of any wrongdoing by her in her service to the NIPC to make it public.

“The petitions being investigated by EFCC contain issues that have been investigated by other anti-corruption agencies, none of whom has indicated that she has any case to answer,” the statement added.

“The attention of the Management of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has been drawn to some media reports that the Executive Secretary/CEO Ms Yewande Sadiku was arrested and detained by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday 09 August 2021.

“Management clarifies that Ms Yewande Sadiku voluntarily honoured an invitation by EFCC and responded to the issues raised,” the statement read in part.

“She honoured an invitation by the EFCC on 09 August 2021; she was neither detained nor arrested,” the statement added.