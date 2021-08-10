NNS Beecroft Rescues 12 Crew of Capsized Vessel at Lagos Harbour

Operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT conducted a search and rescue operation that led to the rescue of 12 crew of a capsized fishing vessel named Lady Barbara at the entrance of the Lagos Harbour.

Search is ongoing for the 13th sailor onboard the capsized vessel.

The fishing vessel, which belonged to Seabless Fishing Company Limited, had put across a distress call to the base when they ran into trouble at sea.

According to Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in response to the distress call, the patrol team of the base in collaboration with some personnel of Nigerian Customs swung into action leading to the rescue of 12 out of the 13 crew onboard the vessel at the entrance to Lagos Harbour.

Mohammed, in a statement, confirmed that failure of the main engine of the fishing vessel and heavy waves led to the mishap.

He added that the timely intervention of the base was responsible for saving the lives of the crew, adding that the Nigerian Navy in conjunction with the company and other relevant agencies are conducting necessary investigations about the capsized vessel.

The rescued crew has since been handed to over to the representative of SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited, Mr Affa Azeez, and are undergoing medical treatment while a search for the missing sailor is still ongoing.

Commodore Mohammed while commending the search and rescue team of the base reassured Nigerians of the Chief of Naval Staff’s commitment towards sustaining her constitutional roles which include the safety and security of lives and property within Nigerian maritime environment.