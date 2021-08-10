Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories PHOTO NEWS: Oshodi Interchange Terminal Opens For Operations By Naija247news August 10, 2021 0 7 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read Jubilation galore as FG commissions erosion, flood control project in Abia, August 10, 2021 Stanbic IBTC Receives Recognition Across Various Sectors August 10, 2021 Sulaiman Adamu Leaked Audio: Buhari Should Die, COVID-19 Should Have Killed Him August 10, 2021 Ortom: FG Goes After Kanu, Igboho, Spares Fulani Bandits August 10, 2021 Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleDangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long DelayNext articleGhanaian Policewoman Commits Suicide Over Debt (Photos) by NaijaCoverBlog(m): 6:37am Update From NAIJA COVER . COM Constable Sarah Adjei, a Ghanaian policewoman working at the Quarter Master Stores at Nkawkaw Divisional Police Headquarters has reportedly committed suicide, NaijaCover Reports. From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Adjei was found dead on Saturday August 7, after checking into a room at Misiho Hotel which is located at Akwasiho. Manager of the hotel told the police that he found the policewoman dead in a prone position on the floor while carrying out a routine check on guests around 7pm, NaijaCover Learnt. The policewoman who had a swollen right cheek, was also oozing blood from her nostrils. A suicide note where she blamed one Mr. Timothy Dampare for her death was found in a bag in the room. She said the man who promised to pay off some of the people she was owing, reneged on the promise. The Suicide Note As Obtained By NaijaCover, Read; “Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you.” In a press release obtained by TV3, Eastern Regional Police Command spokesperson DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said an investigation into the case has been launched. The hotel manager and Timothy Dampare have also been arrested. They are expected to assist in police investigations. Body of the deceased has since been deposited at Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital awaiting autopsy. - Advertisement - More articles Sulaiman Adamu Leaked Audio: Buhari Should Die, COVID-19 Should Have Killed Him August 10, 2021 Two Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Lagos, Four ATM Cards Recovered From Them August 10, 2021 Young Lady Who Stole A Child In Rivers State Paraded (Photos) August 10, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Jubilation galore as FG commissions erosion, flood control project in Abia, August 10, 2021 Stanbic IBTC Receives Recognition Across Various Sectors August 10, 2021 Sulaiman Adamu Leaked Audio: Buhari Should Die, COVID-19 Should Have Killed Him August 10, 2021 Ortom: FG Goes After Kanu, Igboho, Spares Fulani Bandits August 10, 2021 Two Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Lagos, Four ATM Cards Recovered From Them August 10, 2021 Related
