Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), arrested two armed robbery suspects along Akowonjo Road, Alimosho on Monday, August 9.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the suspects were named as Samuel Akabueze, ‘m’, (31yrs), of 34, Valentine Obasi Street, Idimu Road, and Onuoha Joshua, ‘m’, (37yrs), of 52, Yusuf Street, Ipaja, both in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

He said the suspects who are both from Imo State were intercepted while driving a suspected stolen Lexus SUV (LSD 666 GK), suspiciously along Akowonjo Road by the RRS operatives who trailed them to the point of arrest at Egbeda area of the State.

”They are suspected to belong to a dare devil armed robbery gang responsible for the spate of armed robbery in Gowon Estate, Festac, Lekki and other areas in the State.”he said.

Ajisebutu added that exhibits found on them include a locally-made pistol with two (2) rounds of live ammunition, four (4) ATM cards, consisting of Eco & Access banks, charms, BRT cowry card, two different keys of another different Lexus SUV and a motorcycle. He said upon interrogation, the suspects claimed to be members of the Aye Confraternity.

He added that the Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has immediately transferred the two suspects to the Special Squad of the Command for further discreet investigation in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.