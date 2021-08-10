Young Lady Who Stole A Child In Rivers State Paraded (Photos)

A young lady was on Sunday, August 8, paraded around Abuloma community in Rivers state after she was allegedly caught stealing a child, NaijaCover Reports.

A video that has since gone viral shows members of the community parading the young lady as she carried the alleged abducted child.

Facebook user, Cecilia Dikibo, who shared videos of the young lady as she was being paraded, wrote;

”This girl in yellow was caught at Abuloma community where she went to steal the child she’s holding in the video.

She was chained and paraded inside the community for awareness to other blood sucking ritualistic dorime youths who need fast money through their naive materialistic girlfriends to BEWARE…

SHE WAS IN THE WRONG COMMUNITY..

GOD INTERVENED ON THIS CHILD’S BEHALF.”

