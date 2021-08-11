2023: Top Nigerians Tinubu Made Ganging Up, Want Him Dead – Evans

Prophet Gabriel Evans has condemned prominent Nigerians for “ganging up” against former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023.

The leader of His Majesty Evangelical Ministry said it was unfortunate that those Tinubu made are opposing his ambition and want him dead.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader is believed to be interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Discreet and medium-scale campaigns have commenced nationwide. Full-scale public support is expected from January 2022.

In a sermon conveyed in English and Yoruba, Evans said though he wasn’t holding forth for Tinubu, the truth is sacrosanct.

“I’m not a politician. What’s my business with Tinubu? If he dies, if he’s alive, not my business. But I’m saying the truth.

“No other person in Nigeria has built champions like Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He made men, he parted ways for people who were nobody to become somebody.

“He made governors…Abiola Ajimobi, Dapo Abiodun, Rauf Aregbesola, Gboyega Oyetola, Segun Oni, Kayode Fayemi.

“Personal ambition has covered their eyes today. They are betraying the person who made them. He made governors, senators, ministers, the vice president.

“Those times, they didn’t remember he was a monopolistic, undemocratic person…when he selected them over others.

“Now, they are painting him in bad light. They are praying for his death, his fall…that he should not return to Nigeria.

“I don’t know him, I don’t care to know him. He doesn’t feed me, but let’s say the truth. He has his shortfalls just every other human,” he said.

The cleric, however, noted that Tinubu’s ambition blindfolded him not to reason properly in 2015.

“If he had reasoned well, he would have realized that these people are not the type you deal with”, Evans added.

Tinubu is in London to see his doctors. Amid death rumors, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited him on August 3.

Tinubu’s trip outside Nigeria for medical purposes has increased in recent years.

Ardent supporters fear his health may worsen as the general election approaches.

It is not clear yet if Tinubu will join the presidential race despite the concerns or anoint a preferred candidate.

The Jagaban of Borgu is expected back home before the end of August.