Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    24 Family Members Die Of Food Poisoning In Sokoto

    No fewer than 24 people in a single household have been confirmed dead from food poisoning in Danzanke village, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

    The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Innamem, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said the members of the household used a type of fertiliser known as ‘Gishirin Lalle’ in Hausa, as seasoning in cooking food instead of salt.

    Innamem explained that attempts to save the lives of the victims by providing medical care, proved abortive.

    “Regrettably, the entire family who had the meal lost their lives except for two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment.

    “It is very important for the public to know that this incident, though preventable and not contagious, is extremely fatal even with the best of medical attention and care,” he said.

    The commissioner therefore warned Nigerians to always be cautious in order to prevent such occurrence in their families.

