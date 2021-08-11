Algeria Wildfires: Twenty-five Soldiers Killed In Rescue Mission

Twenty-five soldiers were killed during a rescue mission that saved 100 citizens from wildfires ravaging forests and villages in Algeria.

The country’s president announced the deaths on Tuesday night, tweeting that soldiers had rescued residents in two areas of the mountainous Kabyle region.

Four other soldiers sustained serious burns, and seven others also had burns, the Defence Ministry said.

Dozens of blazes sprang up on Monday in the Kabyle region and elsewhere, with authorities sending the army to help citizens battle the blazes and evacuate. Bulldozers were brought in to cut firebreaks into thick forests.

Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring the olive trees, cattle and chickens that provide the livelihoods of families.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud traveled to Kabyle, the traditional home of the Berber, to assess the situation and suggested ‘criminal hands’ might be responsible.

‘Thirty fires at the same time in the same region can’t be by chance,’ Beldjoud said on national television, although no arrests were announced.