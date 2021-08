Dubai/Taiwan road

This is Ekwulobia-Isuofia road. The road that leads to Isuofia, the hometown of Prof. C C Soludo who wants to make Anambra state African Dubai/Taiwan.

Gov. Obiano his friend could not do this road for the almost 8 years he has stayed in power, and nwa Mgbafor said “It’s not broken”, even when it’s already shattered.

“If not broken, why mend it”? In Soludo’s eyes, this is the kind of road found in Dubai/Taiwan, and the road is not broken.