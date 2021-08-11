Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Bode George: Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts Of Money Monthly

    Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George

    Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, steals “humongous” amounts of money from the Lagos State Government monthly.

    George, who was reacting to a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe’s remark that Tinubu is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, spoke on Arise Tv’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday.

    Ogunlewe had said Tinubu was the most qualified and mentally capable to take over power from Buhari.

    However, George, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, said the former Governor of Lagos State has no certificate.

    “He has stolen humongous amounts of money from Lagos State and continues to do so every month.

    “Ogunlewe is talking nonsense, the best man to lead this country?

    “Go and look at the archives to hear what this same Ogunlewe said about Tinubu not too long ago.

    “I am shocked that Ogunlewe would be saying this in public.

    “Ogunlewe knows that Tinubu can’t tender his school certificates because he doesn’t have them,” he said.

