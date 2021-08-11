Cross River, UNFPA Partner To Focus On Women and Girls’ Development

The United Nations has said it will continue it’s partnership with the Cross River State Government in a bid to focus more on activities of women and girl child development in the State.

Speaking during a three day working visit to Cross River, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Resident Representative, Ms.Ulla Elizabeth Mueller, said the partnership will strengthen synergy between the State and the UN .

Elizabeth who said Cross River has been a strategic partner over the years with the UN agencies ,explained that impactful programmes of action across the eighteen Local Government Areas of the state are feasible.

The Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, who received the Resident Representative on behalf of Gov Ben Ayade, expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation between the State and UNFPA.

“There have been some very notable successes since 2014 when the UNFPA became the lead agency for the United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (UNSDPF) or UN-Delivery as One (DaO) in Cross River State.

” Your various interventions in the State which has improved livelihood and overall development in ending preventable maternal deaths, spearheading family planning, and addressing all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and harmful practices against women and the girl child across the State is highly appreciated” he said.

While calling for a continuous partnership with UNFPA and other UN agencies , the DG, CRSPHCDA, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, assured that the Agency is working assiduously to meet set targets

Earlier In her remark, the Director e- Health, Cross State Ministry of Health, Dr. Comfort Ekanem, who represented the State Health Commissioner, Dr Betta Edu, said one the many achievements of the synergy with the UNFPA including the provision of life-saving medications for over 100 health facilities across the State; a 22% reduction of maternal mortality rate.

Also to their credit was the 75% new acceptance of family planning methods by women of child-bearing age; 11 fistula repairs in the General Hospital, Calabar; establishment of one youth-friendly center in Calabar; 20 successful integration and empowerment of fistula survivors and the provision of GBV services to 55 GBV survivors across the State.

Present at the event were Representatives of NGOs and Heads of line MDAs implementing UNFPA-supported programs in Cross River State including the State Ministry of Women Affairs, and State Bureau of Statistics.