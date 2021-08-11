Customs FOU Zone B seizes contraband worth N54m in 3 months

By Zubairu Idris

Kano, Aug. 10, 2021 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone B, says it has seized contraband worth N54 million in the past two months in Kano and Jigawa States.

The Coordinator of the Zone, DC Oseni Aliyu-Olorukoba, made the disclosure while parading the seized items on Tuesday in Kano.

Aliyu-Olorukoba listed the seized items to include a 2020 Honda model car; four other vehicles, two motorcycles, 20 bales of second hand clothes and 50 jerry cans of foreign vegetation oil.

Other items were 279 bags of foreign rice, 675 cartons of foreign tomato paste and 1,517 cartons of foreign soap.

According to him, the DPV of all the items stand at N54 million, adding that the seizures are made between June and Aug. 10, 2021.

He decried incessant attack on the Service personnel by suspected smugglers, noting that in spite of the challenges, the operatives were able to make the seizures.

He reiterated the commitment of the Comptroller General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali’s zero tolerance to smuggling in the country.

“This is a warning to smugglers to stop the illegitimate business because they have no hidden place.

“Smugglers will not only loss their investments, they will also be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

He urged the media to intensify efforts towards enlightening the public on the dangers associated with smuggling of prohibited items into the country.

Related