Wednesday, August 11, 2021
More
    Arts & EntertainmentNollywood

    Davido ranked 53rd on Instagram rich list

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has been ranked 53rd in the 2021 Instagram rich list.

    According to Hopper HQ, the singer’s Instagram account which has 20,408,979 followers has a cost per post worth $128,300(N52,805,714.00).

    Other Nigerians on the list include singer Yemi Alade, 67th (N36,260,198.00); actress Funke Akindele Bello, 70th (N34,408,088.00); singer Tiwa Savage, 74th (N32,350,188.00) and singer Wizkid, 79th (N31,691,660.00).

    Topping the list is Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 295,984,958 followers and a cost per post worth $1,604,000.

    The Guardian reports that the Portuguese is able to command $1.6m (£1.2m) to endorse a product on social media.

    He’s followed by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson whose cost per post is placed at $1,523,000.

    Previous articleThere Will Be No Election In Anambra – Simon Ekpa
    Next articleThe NYSE will require Covid vaccines for access to the trading floor as of Sept. 13
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com