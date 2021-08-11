EdoBEST Drives Parents’ Inclusion in Education With Open Day Event

Parents and guardians in Edo State today had the opportunity to evaluate the performance of their children in order to chart the way forward with teachers as public schools observed Open Day across the state.

An initiative of EdoBEST, the Open Day event is designed to bridge communication gaps that traditionally existed in the public school system between parents, teachers and pupils. It provides an opportunity for parents to know the teachers of their children firsthand and helps them strategize on ways to improve performance in future terms.

“This Initiative has increased my involvement in the academics of my daughter. Before now I had fewer opportunities to engage her teacher at this level,” Mrs. Blessing Sunday, a parent in Eguare Primary School, Esan Central local government said.

Pupils were excited to see their parents sitting with teachers as they prepared to transition to the next class grades since they recently completed their promotional exams.

Speaking about the success of the event, Mrs. Izevbizua Caroline, headmistress, Ivbiyeneva Primary School, Benin City said, “This initiative of EdoBEST has given teachers the opportunity to address parents directly.

My teachers are happy, the parents are happy and the pupils are happy as well.”

As the new term commences in September, Parents all over Edo State are encouraged to register their children in public primary schools to benefit from improvement in the education system.

EdoBEST is committed to sustaining Open Day as it has become a crucial component of the school calendar.