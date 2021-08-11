A prominent Northern elder and former Permanent Secretary in the defunct North Central State, Alhaji Abbas Sambo has written to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on the need for “Nigeria to be restructured before the 2023 polls.”

The letter was also copied to former head of state, Generals Yakubu Gowon; Ibrahim Babangida; Abdulsalami Abubakar and former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and his Vice, Namadi Sambo.

The elder statesman also said he had written to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on the issue.

Others who were copied include former governors, including a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

The octogenarian said this at a press conference held at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Tuesday.

He also called for the stripping off of immunity on all Nigerian governors for better governance of their respective states.

Sambo, a former Chairman of the Federal Government Public Accounts Committee in the 1980s, while canvassing the review of the 1999 Constitution, maintained that the country must be restructured along six regions each to be headed by a premier.

He said “We must remove from state governors’ immunity and apply it only to the Prime Minister, his Deputy, the Regional Premiers and their Deputies. The present constitution is indeed laughable as the present Senators are trying to pass a law for them to have the same immunity.”

According to him, in view of the worsening security situation in the country, there is the absolute need to rethink the federal structure since it has failed.