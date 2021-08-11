How IPOB Sit-At-Home Order Was Ignored In Owerri, Imo State On Monday

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri.

Movements of vehicular and human activities on Monday continued in Owerri capital of Imo State.

Vanguard at about 09:54 am in Owerri, visited major streets, market places and it was observed that business premises were opened.

Some commuters, motorists, traders who spoke to Vanguard said they summoned the courage to come out after they were told that there were no Police, Military blocking the major roads and threatening residents.

But Vanguard gathered that as early as 08:30 am, banks refused to open not untill 09:15 am, the banks started opening their doors for their customers in Owerri, Shop owners opened their business. Even food vendors were seen in the major streets of Owerri doing their selling.

Traders started opening their shops at Eke ukwu and Relief markets, fillings stations, Supermarkets, Eatries were all opened for businesses.

However, areas like the three Local Government Areas of, Aboh, Ezinihitte and Ahiara Mbaise, there were panics on hearing that some suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, were said to have forced about three commercial buses heading to Umuahia to go back.

The affected motorists while returning stopped at Afor Ogbe and spread the news that “ESN boys are on the road. They asked us to go back or they will destroy us. We have to go back for our safety.

“They were wearing black and black and some of them with guns and knife. They are looking angrily and ready to do anything.”

The situation was heightened when the story was told of a particular commercial bus that was set ablaze by the ESN boys many residents out of fear were forced back to their homes to stay safe.

The reason, Vanguard gathered was because of the insecurity situation that has troubled the Orlu main town for the past two weeks. The insecurity caused by opposing camps for and against the agitations for Biafra Republic.

Also, the residents of Orlu, were afraid that the beheadings and killings in Orlu, may continue should anybody be seen outside, on the day of the sit at home.