NDLEA Arraigns Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku For Importing ₦8 Billion Cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday arraigned a Brazil-based Nigerian, Mr. Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, for unlawful importation of 27.95 kilogrammes of cocaine worth N8 billion.

According to the anti-narcotic agency, Enwereaku was alleged to have conspired with one Mr. MG, an Ethiopian (now at large) sometime in May 2021 to import 27.95 Kilogrammes of cocaine worth N8 billion and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

During his arraignment before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Augustine Nwagwu, informed the court that he has a three counts charge before the court and pleaded that the charge should be read so that the defendant can take his plea.

Consequently, the charge was read to the defendant who thereafter pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

Following his not-guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel pleaded with the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

However, counsel for the defendant, Mr. Benson Ndakara, in his submission said that while he is not objecting to a trial date, he has a bail application filed on behalf of the defendant and pleaded with Justice Oweibo to allow him move the application.

After moving the bail application, and the prosecution reply by way of objection, Justice Oweibo, in his ruling on the bail application, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10 million with two sureties one of which must be a landed property owner within jurisdiction of the court why the second surety must be a civil servant not below grade level 12 in the service of the federal government or Lagos State.

Justice Oweibo added that the prosecution must verify the particulars of the sureties.

The judge further ruled that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA for a period of one week to allow him perfect his bail conditions after which he should be moved to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The charge against the defendant reads: ‘”That you Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, Male, Adult, conspired with one Mr. MG, an Ethiopian (now at large) sometime in May 2021 to Import 27.95 Kilogrammes of Cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004’’.

‘’That you Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, Male, Adult, on about the 14th day of May 2021 at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja – Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court without lawful authority imported 27.95 Kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.’’

‘”That you Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, Male, Adult, on or about the 14th day of May 2021 became an accessory after the fact that a suitcase containing 27.95 Kilogrammes of Cocaine was intercepted by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja – Lagos within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, offered the sum of $24,500 USD (Twenty Four Thousand, Five Hundred United State Dollars) to bribe the officers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to enable them release to him the 27.95 Kilogrammes of Cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 200’’

It would be recalled that the anti-narcotic agency had sometimes in May this year issued a press statement announcing the arrest of the Brazil-based drug kingpin, Enwereaku, who the agency said led a syndicate of illegal drug merchants.

According to the agency, the drug kingpin was arrested for importing 27.95kg of cocaine using an organised criminal gang, which specialised in tagging and planting drugs in innocent travellers’ luggage.”

Based on intelligence, the narcotic agents at the MMIA had on Saturday, May 8, intercepted a bag that arrived the Lagos airport from GRU, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

Adding that the baggage with tag No. – ET331199 arrived through an Ethiopian airline flight, but was disclaimed by an arriving passenger on the flight.