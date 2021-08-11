Nigeria Earned ₦512.25bn From Value Added Tax In Q2 2021, Up By 3.20% – NBS

The Nigerian Government generated the sum of N512.25 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT). The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to the NBS, sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) data for Q2 2021 reflected that the sum of N512.25bn was generated as VAT in Q2 2021 as against N496.39bn generated in Q1 2021 and N327.20bn generated in Q2 2020 representing a 3.20% increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 56.56% increase Year-on-Year.

Other Manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT with N44.89bn generated and closely followed by Professional Services generating N29.30bn, Commercial and Trading generating N21.96bn while Textile and Garment industry generated the least and closely followed by Pioneering and Pharmaceutical, Soaps and Toiletries with N77.74m, N169m and N188.71m generated respectively.

Out of the total amount generated in Q2 2021, N187.43bn was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N207.69bn was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N117.13bn was generated as NCS-Import VAT.