NPA expects 19 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Aug. 11, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Aug. 11 to 28.

The NPA made this known in its publication, Shipping Position , a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk soya bean, bulk malt, and bulk gypsum.

NPA reports that another six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with general cargo, petrol, frozen fish and bulk sugar.

It added that 22 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, trucks, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, butane gas and petrol.

Related