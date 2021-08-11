Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting

    The Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting at the state House, Abuja

    In attendance are, COS prof. Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha,some ministers are physically present while others join via video conference.

    President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to the UK for medical check up and today marks 17th day he is away.

    Recall, last week FEC Meeting headed by the vice President; the coastal rail lines that would link to southern states and the 20% stake in Dangote refinery were approved amongst other approvals.

