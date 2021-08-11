Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Troops Attack Bandits’ Camps In Niger, Neutralize Scores

    The air and ground components of Operation Gama Aiki (OPGA) of the Nigerian military have eliminated several bandits in Niger.

    The two-day offensive on the criminals’ hideouts led to the death of scores.

    The operation followed intelligence on the location of camps at Jasuwan Garba-Urege axis in Niger.

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deployed Agusta 109 and EC 135 gunships to the area.

    The aircraft took turns in engaging the targets with rockets, while fleeing bandits were fired with cannons.

    A military source told PRNigeria that about 70 bandits and logistics bases were destroyed.

    “The operation occurred on August 5. Similar operations were executed on 6 August 21 by the air component at Kwawu and Uzawo in Niger State”, he said.

