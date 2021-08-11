Two Naval Officers Killed In Gun Battle With IPOB Members In Anambra

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Two men of the Nigerian Navy have been feared killed during a gun duel with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State. The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at Awkuzu, Oyi local government area. As at the time of filing this report, the gun shots were still booming in the…”

    Two men of the Nigerian Navy have been feared killed during a gun duel with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.
    The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at Awkuzu, Oyi local government area.
    As at the time of filing this report, the gun shots were still booming in the area with residents scampering to safety
    It was the same spot where three Naval men were killed in a gun duel with gunmen last year.
    The gunmen were reported to have stormed the area in five vehicles where the security operatives were stationed and opened fire.

    Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, however said he had not received detailed reports on the incident but confirmed there was heavy shooting in the area.
    He added that security operatives were being deployed to the area to restore normalcy.
    Details Shortly……

