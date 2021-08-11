Uche Nwosu: I almost quit politics over 2019 frustration

Candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 Imo state governorship election, Uche Nwosu, has revealed that he contemplated quitting politics out of frustration after the poll.

He spoke to newsmen on the sideline at a dinner organised to mark his 46th birthday in Abuja on Sunday, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries was even more shocking and frustrating to him.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, also appealed to leaders to assign more responsibilities to the Nigerian youths, describing the youths as the best in the continent and the world.

He equally condemned the spate of killings in Imo state, insisting that there is no need for the senseless killings to continue.

Asked his most remarkable prosperous moment and deepest regret, he replied: “the prosperous moment for me, is coming from grass to grace. I grew from a street boy selling oranges, corn and coconut on the streets of Imo, to where I am today. I have every reason to thank God.

“As for regret, I will say that I don’t actually have much regret, however, one thing that made me start rethinking about politics and life is after the 2019 general elections. It was something I think will go my side, but it automatically evaporated.

“In my moment of shock, I had asked whether this is how the world is. I had asked myself whether this is what politics is all about, should I go back to my business or should I continue before I resolve to continue. The APC primaries was even the worst,” he quipped.

On what the attainment of 46 years meant for him, he said: “It means so much to me. I just want to thank God for the overwhelming support and love shown to me by people. It is just time to say thank you Lord for keeping me alive.

“My life is about giving to humanity and from here I will continue to give because it is what I have chosen to do. My prayer is that God will give me more years so that I can impact more on many downtrodden people apparently in need.

“46 years down the line, I can tell you that it has not been easy growing up but I can only say thank God for where He has taken me to, as I said before it is all about giving back to society.

“What I think I am going to do for the rest of the years that God will keep me on this earth, is to continue with the same spirit of giving back to the society. There is no joy more than giving to the society and putting smiles on the faces of people,” he said.

Nwosu, who advised Nigerian youths, said: “Nigerian youths are one of the best in the world. They have done well but only what they need is support and mentorship and guidance to the next level. My advice is that they should keep faith in Nigeria because we don’t have any other country.

“More importantly, I call on Nigerian leaders to support Nigerian youths because they are the leaders of tomorrow. I strongly believe that we will build a nation when we build the youths, just as you will destroy the nation if you destroy the youths. The young shall grow starts with the Nigerian youths. And the leaders should also allow us to exercise the leadership qualities inside us,” he appealed.

On the killings going on in Imo, he said: “I condemn it in totality and a strong term because there is no basis for such killings. How can you be killing your brothers? Whether you killed an Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa man, there is no need for it because we are one.

“God has brought us together and there is nothing we can do about it. I am calling for calm and peace,” he appealed.

Presence at the event include his in-law, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Ifeanyi Araraume, National Assembly members, man of the moment, Obi Kubana, countless number of actors and actresses, Ezenwa onyebuchi, foreign diplomats among other personalities.