Usifo Ataga: Onoh Ojukwu, Four Others Charged With Obstruction Of Justice

The State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti yesterday brought criminal charges against Chidinma’s father, Mr. Onoh Ojukwu and four others.

They were arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates court, for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to report a crime to the law enforcement agencies.

Ojukwu, 57, and Babalola Disu, 42, were charged with obstructing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police.

The other three defendants, Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, were accused of dishonestly receiving stolen items.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecution counsel, Cyril Ejiofor, alleged the defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer Village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba.

He alleged that Ojukwu prevented the police from arresting his daughter, Chidinma.

The counsel said the second defendant, Disu, failed to report Ataga’s death to the police.

According to Ejiofor, the other three defendants dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an IPhone 7 worth N150, 000 belonging to the deceased.

The court heard that the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adedayo admitted each defendant to bail to the tune of N1 million with two sureties each in the like sum, which must make a deposit of N20, 000 into the coffers of the chief registrar.

She adjourned till September 6 for mention.