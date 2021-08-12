Oba Oyelude’s Patriotism To Nigeria Is Unquantifiable – Buratai

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd) has described the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama Tegbosun III as an uncommon and selfless patriot who is committed to the entrenchment of peace in the country.

This Buratai said has endeared the monarch to Nigerians and peace-loving people across the world.

He called for more recognition of traditional rulers noting that the immense roles they play in the society will give birth to more understanding, peace and security in the nation.

The retired army chief stated this on Wednesday in Osogbo at the investiture of the Olowu of Kuta as the Life Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) Chapel.

The Chairman, NUJ OSBC Chapel, Tunde Adeyemo in his remarks said Oba Oyelude’s commitment to peace building and the positive expansion of the society gingered the union to make the Monarch its life patron.

Adeyemo lauded him for being supportive to worthy causes especially those that will see to the development of the society.

“His quest for expansion in knowledge, his accommodative posture, his journalistic instinct, his leadership acumen, his listening ability couped with his unbiased copious and liberal transformative mechanisms as well as his penchant for a country where tranquillity reigns supreme through the first, the second, the third and the fourth estate of the realm, culminated in our gathering today.”

Responding, the honouree and Permanent Chairman, Supreme Council of Owu Obas, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama Tegbosun III challenged journalists to be at the forefront of strengthening the peace of the country.

Oba Oyelude promised to support the NUJ OSBC Chapel especially its proposed Electronic Library and the Hall of the union.