Corruption Allegations: 4 Former Govs Curently Being Quizzed By EFCC

In recent weeks, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited some prominent former governors for questioning as it seeks to intensify the fight against corruption.

Media reports indicate the former governors were questioned regarding various corruption allegations they were accused of being involved in while in office.

The EFCC recently questioned some former governors over corruption allegations. Photo credits: Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Henry Seriake Dickson, Alh Umaru Tanko Almakura, Governor Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

Below are the former governors recently grilled by the anti-corruption agency:

Bukola Saraki

Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s former Senate president, was recently questioned over renewed allegations of theft and money laundering.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Saraki who is a former governor of Kwara state governor was at the EFCC’s office on Saturday, July 31.

He was reportedly quizzed over alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

The suspected proxies allegedly executed purported contracts for Kwara state under the Saraki-led administration.

Tanko Al-Makura

On Wednesday, July 28, a former governor of Nasarawa state and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, were questioned by the EFCC at the commission’s office.