Danlad Sunday Oladele Is Dead

The Pioneer President of National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, and social activist, Comrade Danlad Sunday Oladele, also know as Lado, is dead

Reacting to the sad news, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the Chairman Governing Board of Projects Development Institute (PRODA), in a statement on Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sudden and painful demise of Com. Lado

Onjeh, a former NANS President (2002 -2003), commiserated with Lado’s immediate and extended family, the Nigerian students’ movement and the global body of rights activists.

He urged everyone to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life of impact, and his name shall remain ever-green in our hearts and in the chronicles of the true heroes of NANS.

The statement partly read, “I recall that while his name occupied a prominent place in the annals of the Nigerian Student Movement, I didn’t make physical contact with him until after my tenure as NANS President; when I convened the first-ever Former NANS Presidents’ Forum at the Dayspring Hotel, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, in 2004.

“Not only did Comrade Lado honour my invitation to the Forum, but he made far-reaching contributions to the robust discussions at the meeting; and has remained consistent ever since, in attending meetings of the Forum, as well as honouring other invitations to programs organized by NANS.

“Comrade Lado has equally remained pivotal in mentoring and supporting the future generations of NANS leaders, and lending his voice to the quest for human rights and justice as well as to broader conversations on the socio-economic and political contexts of Nigeria. His shocking departure is indeed, a monumental loss to NANS.

“Rest in peace, Senior Comrade Lado.”