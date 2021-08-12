The slaughter of the people of Nigeria by Boko Haram, ISWAP, foreign militias, herdsmen, bandits, unknown gunmen and other terrorists shall not go unavenged and unpunished.

Every single one of them and those who covertly support and encourage them shall be brought to justice.

The rehabilitation of Boko Haram fighters who have stained their hands with the blood of our people is the greatest evil under the sun.

It gladdens my heart to hear that the Chief of Army Staff has ruled out such a dangerously stupid and indefensible policy.