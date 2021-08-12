JUST IN: FG To Consider Lockdown For Delta Variant If…

The Federal Government has said total lockdown will be the last resort in its strategy to contain spread of Delta variant of COVID-19.

It cited the extreme effects of lockdowns on the economy and everyday life.

Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire, during the weekly ministerial briefing by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja, also assured Nigerians the new variant of the virus does not pose the sort of threat that might warrant a lockdown of any form.

According to him, countries have become circumspect with imposing total lockdowns as it was seen at the onset of the outbreak.

He added that administrators would rather employ precision lockdowns on specific areas of the country under threat.

He also revealed apart from the vaccines sourced free of charge, Nigeria has paid for about 30 million doses of Johnson&Johnson doses.

According to him, since the prices of the one-shot vaccine have dropped, the country hopes to purchase about 40 million doses of the vaccines in all.

Ehanire said the 176,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson doses have already been received while the rest will come in batches.

He assured that the majority of vaccines used in the country will be bought by government rather than depending on those gifted to it by other countries.

Details shortly…