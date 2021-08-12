…“Nigerian Custom Service should be seriously warned against pursuing alleged smugglers in town.”

…Custom operatives in their vehicle and in the process of chasing suspected smugglers crushed 10 persons to death and left 15 others injured.

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has on Thursday called for the immediate suspension of activities of the border drill operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Katsina State.

The call by the coalition was coming on the heels of an accident that occurred in the Jibia area of the state on Monday where the operatives in their vehicle and in the process of chasing suspected smugglers crushed 10 persons to death and left 15 others injured.

The Northwest Coordinator of the Coalition, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi who made the call while addressing newsmen in the state on Thursday also demanded an immediate compensation to be paid to families of the deceased persons who lost their lives in the accident.

Charanchi in a letter addressed to the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, said the incident is not the first time, hence the need for an urgent investigation into the matter to avert future occurrences of what it described as extra-judicial killings of innocent Nigerians by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

According to him, “This reckless behavior of the Customs personnel if not addressed decisively will result to a breakdown of law and order which may consume more lives.

“Similarly, the Nigerian Customs Service should provide aid to the family of the victims, considering the fact that the victims cannot move to pursue their daily bread. We call on the Nigerian Customs Service to continue taking care of the victims until they are fully recovered.

“Also, financial compensation should be paid to the families of the deceased with immediate effect.

“We call for the immediate suspension of the activities of border drill across the state.

“This is not the first time of having issues with the service similar to this, hence there is the need to investigate this matter urgently to avert future occurrences of these extra-judicial killings of innocent Nigerians by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

“We, therefore, urge the traditional rulers, religious leaders, elders, intellectuals, the cultured section of our politicians, the professionals, youth and students, businessmen and women, civil servants, civil society organizations, and the general public to mobilize to resist these reckless activities of the men of Nigeria Customs Service for their own personal benefits,” Charanchi stated.

The letter was also copied to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the National Security Adviser, the Director-General Department for Security Services, and Inspector General of the Nigerian Police among others.

Recall also that the Katsina State House of Assembly has after a motion presented before it by the member representing Jibia Constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Yusuf on the incident called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Customs Service, NSC to withdraw the operatives from the state.