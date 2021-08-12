Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed insinuation that he is plotting to return to office

Oshiomhole, who distanced himself from the leadership crisis rocking the APC, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, described the speculation as false.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Governor Mai-Mala Buni.

Oshiomhole dissociated himself from a statement credited to Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a self-styled aide of a Minister from the South-South quoted to have said Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and others were plotting to return Oshiomhole to office.

The former APC Chairman said the statement was far from the truth, recalling the role Keyamo played in the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) in 2020.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is now a member of the APC and self-styled aide of Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi.

“In the said statement widely reported in the media, Chief Eze was quoted as saying that Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment and others were plotting to bring back Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

“Ordinarily we would have ignored this nonsensical suggestion. However, it is pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous falsehood being marketed by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.”

Oshiomhole recalled Keyamo was in the forefront and provided legal support through his legal assistants in court and argued on behalf of those that filed cases for his removal.

He said: “Keyamo also offered legal advice on the legality of the NEC that was convened for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee of APC and emergence of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.

“It is therefore frivolous for any right-thinking person to assume that Keyamo who actively supported the removal of the National chairman elected by over 6, 500 party delegates from across the 36 states and the FCT because 8 out of 27 Ward executive members purportedly suspended a national party chairman, would now plot to bring the same Oshiomhole back to the office.

The former Chairman said he will not be part of any plot to destabilise or ridicule the party in any way or for any reason.

He stressed he took serious exemptions to his name being dragged into an issue that he has no hand in.

The statement added: “This is an opportunity to further reaffirm Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s loyalty to the APC under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Mai-Mala Buni.

“Oshiomhole’s position is that all hands should be on deck to support the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee to complete its assignment rather than creating distractions that are counterproductive to the mandate of the committee.

“He congratulates Governor Mai Mala Buni and the entire members of the Caretaker Committee for their efforts in depleting the ranks of Governors of the PDP by winning three of them into the APC fold.”