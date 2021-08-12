David Elijah, a self-styled prophet who pastors at Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos, says he sees negotiation going on in the custodies where Nigerian separatists, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are currently held.

Kanu is with the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, while Igboho (real name, Sunday Adeyemo), who was declared wanted in Nigeria, is being held by law enforcement agents in Benin Republic.

In a video published on Wednesday on Possibility Tv obtained by ABN TV, Elijah claimed the “bargain”, although happening, “is not going to be a sell-out”.

“I see a secret bargain. And the Lord took me away, and I see myself in a place of cell, and I entered the custody, I begin to ask what is happening. And The Lord said ‘this is what is called ‘Secret bargain’’,” Elijah said.

“Every bargain that will not favour the people is not accepted already. I see a rejection of bargain.”

He continued: “In the realm of the spirit, I see a bargain going on. I see a bargain between Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I see a bargain between Sunday Igboho, I’m seeing a bargain between other people that are called stakeholders. But this bargain is not going to be a sell-out. A sell-out cannot go. Because it has to be a time for things to be done alright.

“Because in the realm of the spirit, I’m seeing a lot of meetings, of bargains, and I’m seeing disagreements. God said it is time for the right thing to be done all over the place, because the thing must be gotten right this time around.”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/08/a-secret-bargain-is-going-on-because-of-nnamdi-kanu-sunday-igboho-prophet-elijah-video/

Cc; lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun, OAM4J