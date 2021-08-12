Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories Soludority Match For Soludo Over Appeal Court Judgement(photos) By Naija247news August 12, 2021 0 5 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 August 12, 2021 Fani-Kayode: “Rehabilitation Of Boko Haram Is The Greatest Evil Under The Sun” August 12, 2021 PDP Cannot Win 2023 Presidential with Uche Secondus as the Party Chairman August 12, 2021 Northern Group Protests, Demands Suspension Of Customs Border Drill In Katsina August 12, 2021 Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Thousands match in Awka and environs in solidarity with APGA gubernatorial candidate, Professor Charles Soludo. This follows the Kano Appeal court ruling yesterday in favour of Ozonkpu Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of APGA. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleBuratai: Oba Oyelude’s Patriotism To Nigeria Is Unquantifiable (Photos)Next articleOsinbajo To Nigeria’s Olympics Team: “you Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants - Advertisement - More articles Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 August 12, 2021 Fani-Kayode: “Rehabilitation Of Boko Haram Is The Greatest Evil Under The Sun” August 12, 2021 Northern Group Protests, Demands Suspension Of Customs Border Drill In Katsina August 12, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 August 12, 2021 Fani-Kayode: “Rehabilitation Of Boko Haram Is The Greatest Evil Under The Sun” August 12, 2021 PDP Cannot Win 2023 Presidential with Uche Secondus as the Party Chairman August 12, 2021 Northern Group Protests, Demands Suspension Of Customs Border Drill In Katsina August 12, 2021 Mohammed Fawehinmi: Buhari Condoles With Late Activist’s Family August 12, 2021 Related
You must log in to post a comment.