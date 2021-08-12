Thursday, August 12, 2021
    Soludority Match For Soludo Over Appeal Court Judgement(photos)

    By Naija247news
    
    

    Thousands match in Awka and environs in solidarity with APGA gubernatorial candidate, Professor Charles Soludo.

    This follows the Kano Appeal court ruling yesterday in favour of Ozonkpu Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

