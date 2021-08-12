Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 Southeasterners Falsely Labelled As IPOB Members—Report

A report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law received by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, labelled Kyari and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro as ‘The False Accusers and Executioners-in-Chief’ in the region.

Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari has been accused of masterminding the killing of youths and other residents of the South-East under the guise of curbing agitations for Biafra.

A report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law received by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, labelled Kyari and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro as ‘The False Accusers and Executioners-in-Chief’ in the region.

The report stated that Kyari, who was until recently the head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), supervised the deaths of many defenceless Nigerians in the South-East, labelling them members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It reads, “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law is shocked to disclose the recent secret killing of at least 80 uninvestigated and untried Igbo citizens abducted by the trio of the CP Abutu Yaro, CP, Imo State, the Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the suspended DCP Abba Alhaji Kyari, DCP in charge of IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s ‘Intelligence Response Team.’

“The secret killings had taken place at odd hours at the former FSARS Headquarters, Abattoir, Abuja, which now houses DCP Abba Kyari’s ‘Intelligence Response Team’ and DCP Kolo Yusuf’s ‘Special Tactical Squad’ and ‘Tactical Intelligence Unit.’

“The three NPF murderous squads are operationally under the NPF’s Directorate of Force Intelligence Bureau headed by DIG Tijani Baba. The recent custodial killing of detained Igbo citizens was disclosed to Intersociety by an activist legal practitioner who is very conversant with the matter and has been following the same.

“The not less than 80 slain Igbo Judeo-Christian detainees were part of hundreds abducted mainly in Imo State under the direct supervision and false labelling and stigmatisation of the Imo CP, Abutu Yaro and handed over to DCP Abba Kyari Team for ‘further interrogation and investigation in Abuja.’

“The CP is also widely seen as the most lying CP in present Eastern Nigeria and has earned himself the infamous title of ‘False Accuser-in-Chief.’ His reckless and indiscriminate false labelling and stigmatisation of defenseless citizens, without proper investigations, have also gravely led to the killing of not less than 160 uninvestigated and untried citizens in Imo State in the past 220 days and also aided the killing by Abba Kyari’s IRT at Abuja’s FSARS’s Abattoir of at least 80 Igbo citizens mainly picked up and falsely labelled in Imo State.

“CP Abutu Yaro And DCP Abba Kyari are named the False Accusers and Executioners-in-Chief.”

The report by the human rights organisation was signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chinwe Umeche, Esq., Obianuju Igboeli, Esq., and Chidimma Udegbunam, Esq.

The report described Yaro as “so hateful of the Igbo tribe and her citizens that every arrest made in Imo must be linked to ‘IPOB/ESN.’ Even in simple offences of affray or traffic or intra or interpersonal quarrelling, land grabbing or criminal trespass, they are magnified and over-bloated to suit being labeled ‘IPOB/ESN terrorism’ case.”

Aside from the duo, the report also mentioned other top police officers like Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede; Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba; immediate past Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, heading Special Tactical Squad/Tactical Intelligence Unit.

Kyari, who has been linked to suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), denied allegations of receiving money to the tune one $1.1million from Hushpuppi.

The Attorney’s Office of the United States District Court had alleged that Kyari played a major role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi and his co-conspirators.

Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to the fraud, told US prosecutors he gave Kyari part of the proceeds of the crime.

But in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, Kyari denied demanding any money from Hushpuppi, but said he introduced the accused to a tailor whom Hushpuppi paid about N300,000 for clothes.

“Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family,” he said, narrating his side of the story,” he said.

“We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office,” Kyari said.