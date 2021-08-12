When Ogundipe Was Meant To Be President, Only Ojukwu Supported Him

On July 29th 1966, there was a military coup, led by Northerners, in which the Military head of state, Major General Aguiyi-Ironsi was killed.

For the next 2 days after the death of Ironsi, Nigeria had no President. The Military Governor of the Eastern Region, Lt Col Ojukwu, called Ironsi’s deputy and Chief Of General Staff, Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe

Ojukwu told Ogundipe that in the absence of Ironsi, he(Ogundipe) should declare him President as the highest ranking officer of the Nigerian Army.

Ojukwu also told Ogundipe that should he(Ogundipe) make a nationwide broadcast declaring himself president, he(Ojukwu) would make a broadcast on the Eastern Nigerian Radio 2 hours later declaring total support and allegiance to the administration of Ogundipe.

Ogundipe told Ojukwu over the phone that he had no troops under his command, to which Ojukwu told him to remember he was in Lagos, which was in the South, and not in the North.

Sadly, Ogundipe did not have the backbone to declare himself President. Two days later, the Northerners chased Ogundipe out of Lagos to London and a much junior Lt Col Gowon declared himself president.