First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 5th edition of the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo golf tournament, organized by the Abeokuta golf club. The competition, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 14th August 2021 will have Chief Obasanjo perform the ceremonial Tee-off to the glamour of the 150 golfers participating from across Nigeria.

Speaking on the competition, Kola Adeneye, the Captain of the Abeokuta golf club, said; “Abeokuta golf club is putting up this tournament, fully sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited to celebrate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, whom we all know to be an icon, a patriotic Nigerian and an entrepreneur. He is worthy to be celebrated and it’s not only when somebody dies that you celebrate him.

“So, Abeokuta golf club has put this tournament together to celebrate him and this is the fifth edition and we want to sincerely thank FirstBank for the support… It’s going to be a wonderful experience, a nice outing for golfers all over Nigeria to come and celebrate Baba Olusegun Obasanjo”, the captain emphasised.

Highlighting the Bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Owolabi, FirstBank’s Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West) said “we are delighted to join The Abeokuta Golf Club to honour Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for the indelible roles he has played to the socio-economic and political development of the country. The Bank’s influence in the development of sports in Nigeria is under its First@Sport initiative.

“In over a century, FirstBank has sponsored various sporting events known as its legacy sport. These events include the Georgian Cup of Kaduna Polo Club, for over 100 years; the Dala Tennis Hard Court in Kano Club for over 30 years; the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship in Ikoyi Club which will be in its 60th year this November and the Obasanjo Pro-Amateur tournament of Abeokuta Club now in its 5th year”, he concluded.