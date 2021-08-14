Saturday, August 14, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Ahmed Joda Is Dead

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A Northern elder statesman who also headed the 2015 Transition Committee of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ahmed Joda, is dead.

    An announcement from some friends and family members on Friday confirmed Joda’s death.

    The elder statesman was a retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, and rose to become one of the super Permanent Secretaries under the military government of Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd.) in the 1970s.

    He served as chairman and board member of various companies including; the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerian Communications Commission, Pastoral Resolve, Chagoury Group, and the Flour Mills of Nigeria.

    He was also a member of the 1988 Constituent Assembly which planned the constitutional transition of the Third Nigerian Republic.

    In 1999, he was appointed in the committee to advise the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidency on Poverty Alleviation and in 2015, he headed the Muhammadu Buhari presidential transition.

    Previous articleDon’t Compete With God, Ngige Counsels Striking Doctors
    Next articleIf Not Infrastructure, Then What – Femi Adesina
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com