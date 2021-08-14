Aregbesola Lauds Ugwuanyi For Promoting ‘One Nigeria’ Spirit

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed delight at the many ways the administration of #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State is promoting the spirit of ‘one Nigeria’ through the display of cultural identities of different ethnic groups in the country.

The Interior Minister who spoke during a Gala Night organized in his honour by Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, said he was highly impressed that the cultural display, decorations and attires (cowry, etc.) worn by some Enugu dignitaries such as the immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, at the event, depicted the spirit of love and one Nigeria, stressing that such demonstrations are what the country needs to make steady progress.

Aregbesola was in Enugu for the inauguration of the new office of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Enugu State Command, located at Kilometre 5, Enugu-Abakiliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu.

Welcoming the Minister and his entourage, including the Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that he was glad that the office was finally inaugurated “despite all the challenges the Command encountered during the preparation for this event”.

The governor pointed out that the NIS office complex in Enugu was torched by arsonists during the nationwide #EndSARS protests, two days to its scheduled inauguration.

Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that his administration, acting on the recommendation of the state’s Administrative Inquiry into the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by miscreants, gave financial support to facilitate the Command’s relocation to the new office.

“I therefore congratulate you on today’s successful commissioning of the new office of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, in spite of the challenges.

“Honourable Minister, the Government and good people of Enugu State extend their compliments to you, on the far-reaching reforms that your leadership has engendered in the Federal Government Agencies under your watch.

“Nigerian Immigration Service, one of the Paramilitary Services under the superintendence of the Ministry of Interior, has always availed the state quality services and advisories on migration trends especially those that have implication for the State’s Internal Security, through the Enugu State Command of the Service. Enugu State Government is indeed pleased with this cooperation and synergy.

“Finally, it is my profound honour and great privilege to welcome you to the Coal City State and I invite you to enjoy its serene ambience and hospitable people while wishing you a memorable stay,” the governor said in an address at the event.

Other Enugu dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator (Dr.) Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani; former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; former Minister of Aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Prof. Fred Eze and Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, who presented traditional gift items to the Interior Minister, Aregbesola and the Comptroller-General, NIS, Babandede.

