Buhari’s Visit To Tinubu: Reno Omokri Tackles President

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu in London.

President Buhari who embarked on a medical trip to the United Kingdom two weeks ago, visited Tinubu in London on Thursday.

The president’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad made this known via a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday night.

He wrote, “this evening in London, the United Kingdom, visited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Reacting, Reno, the socio-political activist said Buhari “is irresponsible”.

He argued that no president of any country would embark on such visit when his nation is facing several challenges.

On his verified Facebook page, Reno wrote “Is this what this agbaya should be doing? Visiting Tinubu in London when hunger is visiting Nigerians.

“When 250 children are still with bandits and kidnappers, including 89 Baptist Academy students? When resident doctored are on strike? When his party is in disarray over Buni?

“Buhari is irresponsible! I know of no other President in the world who will be busy paying social visits when his country is experiencing social unrest.

“What do we need this fellow for? Buhari is as useless to Nigeria as the p in psychology!”