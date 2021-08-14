Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, at the weekend, promised to rebuild the Effium market destroyed as a result of communal clashes in the area.

Umahi made this known while addressing stakeholders of the state and members of his executive

council, while receiving a report from a committee he set up to investigate the remote cause of Effium war which had led to the wanton destruction of properties and massacre of hundreds of innocent farmers.

The governor, who equally swore in some commissioners at the event, said “I want to thank the Effium city crisis committee for doing a good job.

“It’s not easy. It has been very difficult even with the token of the 100million that we want to use in building houses for indigent widows who were rendered homeless in Effium, and it is very unfortunate.

“It has been very difficult and all over the country, the problem we have is our leaders.

“We will do something about the Effium market, I won’t be a happy man to bow out without modernising Effium market. It is better to modernize Effium market and make it beautiful, if they want to destroy it, let them do it but that was part of our campaign promises.”