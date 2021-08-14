Gov El-Rufai Denies Ill Health Report, Shares Photo Of Himself As He Reveals Present Location (Photo)

Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has denied rumours that he was severely ill and flown to London for medical attention, Naija247news reports.

The Governor who confirmed to a political ally in a phone call made it clear that it true that he was in London but far from any medical issues, because he is hale and very healthy and was only in London for other purposes, his ally told Newsmen

He further sent a current photo of himself and some associates in an India restaurant, this afternoon in London.

Meanwhile, the reason for his London trip was not made known to ChrisOsaMedia, except for the earlier reports of the Governor allegedly been flown abroad for medical purposes as a result of his poor health condition